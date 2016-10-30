Group wants human skulls found in Cross River investigated

A human rights group, Advocates of Social Justice for All (ASJA) has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the 23 human skulls reportedly found at Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) shrine by the Nigerian military in Cross River State.

It would be recalled that troops fighting militancy and other criminalities in the Niger Delta, on Wednesday, said they discovered at least 23 human skulls and a full human skeleton in some of the shrines operated by militants in the Niger Delta.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Executive Director of the group, Andrew James described the presence of the skull as barbaric and said there was need to investigate the source of the skulls.

He commended the military for making public the information, saying one would never have known that those claiming to be fighting for the emancipation of their region could engage in such.

According to him “It is important that the ICC should look into this. We are aware that a lot of human rights are being violated by the so called militants in the Niger Delta, but this is not something that should be swept under the rug.”

He berated Amnesty International for keeping silent and not speaking up in the face of such findings which he said show the level of human rights abuse going on by the militants

He said, “It is wicked, barbaric and animalistic for any group of persons to indulge in such heinous acts anywhere in the world and those responsible must be made to account for their sins against God and humanity.

“The Independent People of Biafra have been fingered as having used these human carcasses and the location as their shrine. It is unfortunate and very disturbing that people have misinterpreted the human rights charter of association and freedom of worship to take the lives of other innocent citizens while some international organizations and human rights organizations maintain an undignified silence.

“We therefore call on the Federal Government and all well meaning Nigerian to rise up and ensure that a thorough investigation is conduct and all the IPOB leaders and their sponsors who promote these heinous activities are brought to book within the shortest possible time.”