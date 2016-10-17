Govt imposes 24-hr curfew as gunmen kill 20 in Kaduna

KADUNA State government has imposed 24-hour curfew on areas in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state, following the killing of at least 20 people and destruction of properties by unknown armed bandits on Godogodo village.

An indigene of the council told Channels Television that the gunmen invaded the village on Saturday night, shooting sporadically and setting buildings ablaze.

“In the process, they killed 20 persons while several others were injured,” the indigene said.

“The entire community has been deserted. Residents have fled from their homes for fear of being attacked by the armed bandits,” he added.

Another eyewitness said the herdsmen laid ambush before unleashing the attack on the community on Saturday and Sunday morning.

The gunmen were said to have also ambushed a police patrol team in the area on Friday evening, opened fire on them and, in the process, killed two policemen and injured one.

Spokesman for the police in the state, Aliyu Usman, confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

No group has, however, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The interim management committee chairman of the council, Dr Humble Katuka, therefore, imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the affected areas until normalcy returns.

In his reaction to the attack, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, described the incident as barbaric, inhumane and unwarranted.

Speaking through his deputy, Mr Bala Bantex, the governor appealed to residents of the community to remain calm and law abiding.