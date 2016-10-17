_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/govt-imposes-24-hr-curfew-gunmen-kill-20-kaduna/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/yinka-fasuyi-wife-installed-asiwaju-yeye-asiwaju-ijesaland/fasuyi/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Govt imposes 24-hr curfew as gunmen kill 20 in Kaduna

October 17, 2016 Muhammad Sabiu -Kaduna, with Agency Report Latest News

KADUNA State government has imposed 24-hour curfew on areas in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state, following the killing of at least 20 people and destruction of properties by unknown armed bandits on Godogodo village.

An indigene of the council told Channels Television that the gunmen invaded the village on Saturday night, shooting sporadically and setting buildings ablaze.

“In the process, they killed 20 persons while several others were injured,” the indigene said.

“The entire community has been deserted. Residents have fled from their homes for fear of being attacked by the armed bandits,” he added.

Another eyewitness said the herdsmen laid ambush before unleashing the attack on the community on Saturday and Sunday morning.

The gunmen were said to have also ambushed a police patrol team in the area on Friday evening, opened fire on them and, in the process, killed two policemen and injured one.

Spokesman for the police in the state, Aliyu Usman, confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

No group has, however, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The interim management committee chairman of the council, Dr Humble Katuka, therefore, imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the affected areas until normalcy returns.

In his reaction to the attack, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, described the incident as barbaric, inhumane and unwarranted.

Speaking through his deputy, Mr Bala Bantex, the governor appealed to residents of the community to remain calm and law abiding.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online