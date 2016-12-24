Gov Umahi offers free transport fare to Ebonyi indigenes in Calabar

AS part of the Christmas celebration, Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has offered free transportation fare to indigenes of Ebonyi resident in Calabar.

The free transport programme, initiated by the office of Special Adviser to the governor on Transportation Matters in collaboration with Peace Mass Transit, conveys Ebonyi indigenes wishing to go home for the Christmas from Calabar to Afikpo, Edda and Abakaliki towns.

Ten buses were made available to convey passengers from December 22 to December 24, 2016 while the same buses will bring them back on announced date.

Addressing beneficiaries at Peace Mass Transit Park located at Bedwell Street, Calabar South on Thursday, the liaison officer to the governor on transportation, Hon Paul Ogar, said he came to Calabar to supervise the free transportation exercise.

Ogar said the government came up with the idea to cushion the effect of recession especially on those travelling home for the Christmas festivities, adding that the three days exercise is between Thursday, December 22 and December 24, 2016.

He said: “We feel that at this recession period, lots of people may not travel home for the Yuletide because of high transportation cost. So, the government decided to provide free transportation to all indigenes across the 36 state of the federation.”

“In Calabar, we have provided about ten buses to take our people home to Afikpo, Edda, Onueke and Abakaliki. We are working with Peace Mass Transit and have been loading passengers since Thursday, December 22. We hope to bring them back on a date to be announced. The essence is to give succour to our people to come home and feel the impact of our administration.”

Commending the governor for his gesture, the President of Ebonyi Development Association, Cross River branch, Chief Boniface Onu, said, “This is the first time in the history of our association that state government is offering free transport to indigenes in Calabar traveling for the Christmas season.

“As am talking with you, about eight buses have departed to Afikpo and Abakaliki and it started since Thursday and will end on December 24. We are very grateful and wish it will annual so as to alleviate the sufferings we face during this season. Now we are proud to travel light and in an air conditioned buses.”