Gov Okowa, complete Ogwuashi-Ukwu library

October 13, 2016 Letters

I want to appeal to the Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyin Okowa, to help us see to the completion of the Ogwuashi-Ukwu library.

Work on this library has been on for the past 16 years, and it is necessary the government realises the importance of the library to the development of the society.

When completed, this library will keep many of our youths busy, thereby taking them away from unproductive ventures.

As someone who appreciates education, I hope the governor can quickly complete this library once and for all.

 

  • Feyi Akeeb Kareem,

08052212361

