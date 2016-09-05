Gov Lalong swears in 4 new aides, plans elders’ advisory council

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday in Jos swore in four new Special Advisers (SAs), with a call on them to initiate ideas that would add value to governance.

He also challenged the new aides to strive toward effective service delivery, and stressed the need for them to remain in touch with the people, as well as gauge the peoples’ feelings and attitude to policies.

He called for deliberate adjustments that would be in tune with government’s desire to run a lean government “in view of available resources.”

Lalong described the new aides as tested hands whose selection was based on merit, and challenged them to deploy their competence and experience toward a better Plateau.

The governor challenged the aides to treat people equally, and advised them to always be courageous enough to offer useful advice to government.

He added that the names of elders to constitue the advisory committee had already been approved by the State House of Assembly, and explained that it would be a non-statutory body that would be expected to add value to governance.

Among the aides was Mr Daniel Manjang, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to former Gov. Jonah Jang, who is to serve in the same capacity.

Others included Mr Patrick Darlem, Finance and Investment, Nanven Nimfel, Political Affairs and Luka Madaki, Agriculture and Rural Dvelopment.

Manjang, who spoke on behalf of the other aides promised full commitment and loyalty to the service of the Plateau people and the Lalong government.