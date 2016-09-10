logo

Gov candidate quits over Edo election postponement

September 10, 2016 / : Banji Aluko - Benin City

The postponement of the governorship election in Edo State has claimed its first casualty as the candidate of the KOWA Party, Thompson Osadolor, has announced his withdrawal from the race due to the postponement of the election date.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, announced the postponement of the election from Saturday, September 10 to September 28 following an advice given the electoral body to do so by the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Osadolor, who confirmed his withdrawal on Saturday, condemned the postponement of the election, pointing out that he could no longer continue with his campaign following the postponement.

He, however, endorsed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, urging KOWA supporters to give their votes to him.

He said: “I am not satisfied with the postponement of the election. They (INEC) knew that we would win the election, that was why they postponed it.

“They have destabilised us. That is one of the reasons we withdrew. I met with my campaign team and we have decided to harness our campaign with that of the PDP.”

 

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

