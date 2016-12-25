Gov Ajimobi felicitates with Christians, preaches love, peaceful coexistence

GOVERNOR Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has urged Christians to imbibe the spirit of peaceful coexistence and love toward one another in line with the birth of Jesus Christ.

The governor gave the advice in his goodwill message to the people of the state to mark Christmas on Sunday in Ibadan.

Mr Yomi Layinka, Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy signed the good will message.

Ajimobi said that the country could only achieve the desired greatness in an atmosphere of peace and love.

He described the current economic recession as a passing phase in the history of the country, adding that the people would soon heave a sigh of relief.

“This is possible with the various economic reforms and palliative measures being introduced by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government,” Ajimobi said.

He called on the citizens of the state to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, in its untiring effort to wrestle the country from its current economic challenges.

“There is no doubting the fact that Nigeria is currently passing through one of the very challenging periods in its history.

“Every support must, therefore, be given to the Federal Government to ensure that the country bounces back.

“For the workers and people of Oyo State in general, I want to use this opportunity to inform you that my administration will continue to work hard to put smiles on your faces.

“I urge you all to be modest in your celebration, this is a period to spare a thought for the needy and neighbours by giving freely from what God have blessed you with.”

Ajimobi also called on Christians to use period of Christmas to intensify prayer for the peace, tranquillity, progress and economic emancipation of the country.

He urged motorists to drive carefully within and outside the state.

Ajimobi expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their high level of understanding and continued support for his administration.

The governor urged the people not to relent in their prayers which he admitted had been the motivation for the giant strides his administration had recorded.