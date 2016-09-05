logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Gov Ahmed commiserates with Abiara over death of wife

September 05, 2016 / : Online Editor

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has commiserated with the General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Kayode Abiara, on the death of his wife, Christiana.

The governor, in a condolence message, described the deceased as a woman of virtue who lived her life with the fear of God and was devoted to humanity.

The condolence message was signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin.

According to Ahmed, the prayers of the deceased will be missed given the challenges confronting the country.
The governor prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and the deceased eternal rest in the bosom of God

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News