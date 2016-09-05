Gov Ahmed commiserates with Abiara over death of wife

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has commiserated with the General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Kayode Abiara, on the death of his wife, Christiana.

The governor, in a condolence message, described the deceased as a woman of virtue who lived her life with the fear of God and was devoted to humanity.

The condolence message was signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin.

According to Ahmed, the prayers of the deceased will be missed given the challenges confronting the country.

The governor prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and the deceased eternal rest in the bosom of God