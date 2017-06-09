Gombe NYSC camp not habitable says House Committee on youth development

The House of Representative Committee on Youth Development, has decried the deplorable state of infrastructure at Gombe NYSC orientation camp, describing it as `not habitable’.

Mr Segun Adekola, Chairman of House Committee on Youth Development, said this in Gombe on Thursday when the members paid a courtesy call on Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Adekola said they were in Gombe on a working visit, inspecting NYSC orientation camp across the country to see the facilities on ground.

“We are here to draw the attention of the government based on what we saw on ground, the camp is not habitable.

“We are not pleased with the camp, the toilet there is pit, which is not hygienic, even the clinic, male and female patients were treated in the same ward, which is not acceptable.

‘’No water to defecate, the hostels were congested, no cross ventilation which is not healthy.

“Our youths are subjected to heinous conditions in the name of serving their fatherland with just little stipends which cannot sustain them,” he said.

In his response, Danklwambo, noted all their observations, explaining that the state government relocated the camp from its permanent site to where it is now, following security threats.

“When we were planning to go back to the permanent site, we received directives from the Federal Government to handover the permanent camp for rehabilitation.

“Being an obedient state, we could not neglect the directives. However, we have secured a new place, all we need to do is to add additional structures” he said.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Mr Charles Iliya, assured that the subsequent batch would enjoy a good camp.

The NYSC left their permanent site in Malam-sidi two years ago and relocated to Technical College Amada temporary site.