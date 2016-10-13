Glo unleashes unlimited fun on Nigerian universities with Campus Storm

The grandmasters of data, Globacom, has concluded arrangements to unleash unlimited fun on the nation’s tertiary institutions as another season of its Glo Campus Storm concert begins today (Friday).

Announcing the commencement of the music show in a statement in Lagos ,on Thursday, Globacom disclosed that, for the next 24 weeks, several tertiary institutions across the country would be treated to world -class entertainment and fun “as 17 of the country’s best artistes including Wizkid, Flavour, Timaya, MI, Omawumi, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Di’ja, Runtown, Basketmouth, Bovi and Gordons have been shortlisted to entertain our teeming youths in the nation’s tertiary institutions”.

“We have the pleasure of announcing that our rave youth concert, the Glo Campus Storm, will be hitting tertiary institutions across the country beginning with the University of Port Harcourt, which will host the maiden edition of the 24-week show today, October 14”, Globacom said.

The statement said that apart from providing entertainment, Glo will also “be using the Glo Campus Storm, to reward and empower Nigerian students as 240 of them, 10 from each institution, comprising five males and five females, will become campus ambassadors of the Glo brand across the 24 campuses.”

Globacom added that “The 10 winners in each campus, will receive up to N100,000 each, with all the 240 winners vying for the ‘Glo Data Dude’ and ‘Glo Data Diva’ coveted crowns at the grand finale. The two top winners in each category (male and female), will each have the chance of winning N1 million in scholarships in addition to being signed on as Glo brand ambassadors. They will also get special invitations to all Globacom organised events and shows such as the Glo-CAF Awards, Glo Laffta Fest and Glo Slide ‘n’ Bounce concerts”, the statement added.

For the University of Port Harcourt edition of the show, Globacom listed the artistes that will perform to include the South-South don of entertainment, Timaya, ace rapper, Mr Incredible, MI, and Nigeria’s youngest hip hop sensation, Runtown. Popular comedian, Gordons, will anchor the show, while the most prolific female Disc Jockey, DJ Lambo, will take charge of the jukebox. The show will be held at the University of Port Harcourt’s Gymnasium starting from 4.oo p.m.

Globacom explained that students on any of the campuses wishing to participate will be required to recharge their Glo SIMs with N500 worth of Glo campus booster data plan. This will enable them to gain entrance into the venue of the show and contest for the mouth-watering prizes.

The Glo campus booster data plan gives up to 250per cent of data volume purchased while on campus. In addition, the user also gets free Glo to Glo talk time and extra data to gift other Glo customers. For example, N500 campus data plan gives 500mb data outside the campus but the same data plan increases to 1.12GB whenever the customer is within the campus environment. The subscriber also enjoys N500 free Glo-to-Glo talktime and additional 125mb data to gift another Glo customer. To buy these plans the customer is required to dial *777# and choose a Campus Booster Plan.