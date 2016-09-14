Glo lightens up Ojude Oba festival with M1, Reckardo Banks

The age-old Ojude Oba festival, a post-Eid-el-Kabir cultural event, celebrated annually in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, holds today.

This year’s festival with the theme: “Ojude Oba: Our Culture, Our Pride” will, as usual, see the sons and daughters of Ijebuland, visiting eminent personalities as well as tourists from across the world, congregate at the Ojude Oba Pavilion where they will savour the rich cultural ensemble of the festival.

The pavillion is contiguous to the palace of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who will preside over the festival and give his royal blessing to his subjects when they take their turns in age-groups to pay him the traditional homage.

Sponsored by Nigeria’s biggest corporate supporter of cultural activities, Globacom, for 10 years running, the event is expected to have in attendance dignitaries from all walks of life, including the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Seriake Dickson, who is the Special Guest of Honour. Globacom will also give out various prizes to winners in different categories.

The company had, in a press statement to announce this year’s festival, disclosed that it threw its weight behind the world-class festival as a testimony to its unalloyed determination to ensure that very important Nigerian historical landmarks like Ojude Oba survive the onslaught of globalisation and remain relevant in contemporary Nigeria.

The cultural parade will be followed by a royal banquet where Oba Adetona will treat his VIP guests to a sumptuous lunch.

As part of activities lined up to enliven this year’s celebration, Globacom said that top musical talents including Katapot exponent, Reekardo Banks; African Rapper Number 1, Jude Abaga popularly known as MI and new rave in Fuji music, Small Doctor, will serenade guests at a musical fiesta which will hold at the Equity Resort, Ijebu Ode later in the evening.

The music concert will also feature the Miss Ojude Oba Beauty Pageant where the most delectable young lady of the contest will be crowned. Additionally, there will be singing and dancing competitions during which lucky winners will cart home mouth-watering prizes from the telecom giant. The music concert will be compeered by energetic MC, Gbenga Adeyinka.