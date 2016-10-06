Again, Glo celebrates 2016 Ofala festival with Onitsha people

Biggest corporate sponsor of culture in Nigeria, Globacom, will again identify with the people of Onitsha beginning from this weekend to celebrate the yearly Ofala festival.

This edition will be the fourth to be sponsored by Globacom. The company said in a press statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday that, “the first Ofala Day as announced by the Obi of Onitsha will be Saturday, October 8 at the Ime Obi, adding that the Azu Ofala will take place on Sunday October 9.”

The festival kicked off on October 3 with an International Arts Exhibition, tagged Ora Eze (the king’s crowd) with over 40 professional visual artists drawn from Ghana, Togo, Republic of Benin and the Diaspora displaying their works at the exhibition gallery located within the Ime Obi. Renowned artist, George Edozie, who co-authored the seminal book “101 Contemporary Artists: A Celebration of Modern Nigerian Art,” is serving as Curator, Globacom stated. The art exhibition will end on October 10.

Similarly, the Obi of Onitsha has approved that the youth Carnival which normally runs on the first day of Ofala should be held on October 7, a day before the main Ofala begins.

Globacom explained further that “as it has been our tradition in the last five years, Globacom will be honouring the Obi of Onitsha and his guests with a commemorative Ofala Royal Banquet at the Dolly Hills Hotels, Onitsha, on Tuesday, October 11. The banquet is in honour of the Royal Father, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe and Onitsha Kingdom.”

According to the company, there will also be a music carnival, Glo Music Concert, during which delectable young ladies from Onitsha kingdom will contest for the much coveted Miss Ofala beauty crown on October 9 at the Justice Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha.

“Both the music concert and the banquet will be memorable as we have engaged A-list artists such as Ikem Mazeli, Reekado Banks and Flavour to perform at the concert. Comedy will be provided by Okey Bakassi at the banquet, “the network said and enthused that “for the past five years, we have partnered with the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, and the entire good people of Onitsha in the celebration of the revered Ofala Festival.”

The Ofala Festival of Onitsha is one of the cultural festivals sponsored by Globacom sponsors across the country. The company last month celebrated the Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode during which the sons and daughters of Ijebu land paid homage in a colourful style to their King, according to their age groups.