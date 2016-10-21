Glo-backed CNN African Voices celebrates continent’s creative artistes

The Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices will this weekend hail the accomplishments of a new generation of creative artistes, including South Africa’s Laduma Ngxokolo, Uganda’s Xensen and Liberian-born Tianna Sherman-Kesselly.

In this week’s edition, African Voices will bring to the front burner the activities of Africans making impact in the continent and across the world. According to CNN, the choice of this week’s guests was informed by how their creative works have been “influencing the way we look at our world.”

Described as “a worldly designer whose style feels right at home” by CNN, Tianna Sherman-Kesselly runs Afropolitan, a boutique store that designs and showcases contemporary Liberian fashion. The brand reflects the country’s historical and cultural connection to the African Diaspora.

One of Africa’s finest knitwear designers and innovator of the Xhosa-inspired knitwear brand “Maxhosa by Laduma,” Ngxokolo Laduma recently emerged the winner of 2015 Vogue Italia Scouting for Africa prize to showcase his collections at the Palazzo Morando Show in Milan, Italy. CNN described Laduma as having a reputation for taking the familiar and making it look fantastic.

Xensen of Uganda is the third guest. He is a creative force described by CNN as “fashioning our future by challenging the present.”

The programme comes up on CNN International at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, while the repeat episode will run at 12.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. on Sunday, 11.30 p.m. on Monday and at 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday