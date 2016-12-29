Girl-child: Nigeria’s future can only be assured by education —Saraki

The Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has advocated development of Nigerian women through provision of qualitative education for the girl-child.

Speaking at commissioning of first private girls boarding school in Ilorin on Monday, Dr Saraki, who was represented by the Director –General of his constituency office, Alhaji Abdulwahab Issa, said Nigeria’s future as a nation can only be assured by qualitative education.

‘‘Since my election as the President of the Senate,the legislative arm has given a lot of attention to education at all levels because we realise that our future as a nation can only be assured by education.

‘‘Government alone cannot carry the burden of education. We need private sector contribution and that is why I specially commend this initiative’’, Saraki said.

He, however, appealed to the school’s proprietor and management staff of the school to put in mind the current economic situation in the country and that of the people in mind in fixing the fees so as to make it affordable.

The state governor, Alhaji Abdulfath Ahmed represented by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Alhaji Musa Yeketi praised the proprietor, adding that the effort was in line with the state government’s sustainable goals of providing qualitative and inclusive education for all.

He also said that the present administration was embarking on renovation of 420 schools in the state.

In his speech, the school’s proprietor, said he established a girls only school having observed a ‘‘general apathy towards training of our girls as we are all seen to have conceded to the ideas of preparing the females for the kitchen. We failed to realise that when our girls are given quality education, they become fully prepared for child bearing and even nation building.’’