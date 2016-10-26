Girl-child marriage evil — Anglican Bishop

The Bishop of Crowther Graduate Theological Seminary, Abeokuta, The Right Reverend (Prof) Andrew Igenoza, has described girl-child marriage as evil.

He said this while fielding questions from journalists at a press conference heralding the celebration of Crowther week, put together by the seminary, in memory of the first African Anglican Bishop, Samuel Ajayi Crowther, on Wednesday.

The Bishop who doubles as the Rector of the seminary, made veiled reference to the alleged forced marriage between a 14 year-old girl, Habiba Isa and Jamiu Lawal.

The marriage as reported was allegedlly brokered by the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdul-Muminu Usman.

The clergyman flanked by the registrar of the institution, Venerable Wilson Sambo, Venerable Sunday Abodunrin and Rev(Dr) Abraham Olusola -Niyi, described the act as “immoral” and abuse of a girl -child that must not be encouraged.

Bishop Igenoza argued that a girl-child is not strong enough to face the rigour of motherhood, and that so many complications are attached to early marriage.

He identified Vesico Vaginal Fistula, (VVF) implication as one of the health trauma a victim of such marriage could be confronted with.

“A 14-year old girl is not strong enough to face the rigour of motherhood. There are lots of complications that might happened to the victim.

“Girl-child marriage is evil. It is child abuse and it is nothing but lust of the flesh that must be condemned in its entirety,” he added.

On the activities lined up for the week, Bishop Igenoza, said the Crowther week was conceived in order to highlight the missionary activities of late Ajayi Crowther and his contribution to the development of christianity in Nigeria.

He added that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and erstwhile Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana are expected to grace the occasion on the on Nov. 3.