This year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) will hold on November 14 through 20. As entrepreneurs across the world know, during one each of every November since the GEW started thousands of events and competitions in 160 countries have inspired millions of people to engage in entrepreneurial activity across cites. The events have other the years help connect entrepreneurs across the world to potential collaborators, mentors and even investors.

For instance, 30,000 events and competition across hundreds of countries help last year, with 10 million participants during the event. But in what observers say was the most spectacular event in the GEW celebrations was the $100 million Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme launched to help entrepreneurs launch new start-ups while creating innovations that can change the world.

The new figure adds to the original $100 million commitment GEN made last year during Global Entrepreneurship Week and was recognised by the White House at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Nairobi last year.

Founded in 2008 by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Global Entrepreneurship Week – which runs this year from Nov. 16-22 – has provided a platform that is creating one global entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Interest in startups and entrepreneurship continues to grow in all parts of the world,” said Jonathan Ortmans, president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network. “Global Entrepreneurship Week provides a shot of adrenaline at one concentrated moment to help provide nascent entrepreneurs with access to research, programs and network they need to maximize their potential.”

Powered by the Kauffman Foundation, the initiative is supported by dozens of world leaders and a network of more than 15,000 partner organizations.

Highlights from Nigeria’s EDC-CBN 2015 celebrations

As this year’s celebration starts next month, here are some highlights from 2015 celebrations in Nigeria:

Vocational training for youngsters

In partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) hosted a Vocational Training for Youngsters (Secondary School Students) in Calabar State.

In addition to celebrating the GEW2015, the vocational training was also inculcate entrepreneurial lifestyle in the Secondary School Students “through experiential and practical skills learning that can be commercialised.”

Forty-two students from four different schools were thought Ankara crafts, facial makeup, shoe and hat making and confectionaries, among others.

Agripreneurship and innovative thinking conference

“After carefully studying the critical role entrepreneurship play in the economies of developed countries, and taking into consideration the massive opportunities in the agricultural sector and the need for young people with innovative ideas to take advantage of such opportunities, necessitated this event.” That statement was credited to Simon Adeba, who represented the South South EDC Manager, during his welcome address at the agripreneurship and innovative thinking conference held in Cross River State.

The centre organised the conference in its efforts to “drive entrepreneurship within Africa” towards “joining the global entrepreneurship community.”

The conference discussed challenges in the agribusiness sector, the “potential of self-sustainability thereby providing income for local farmers and reduced importation” and the need for accurate database of organisation of farmers, among others. Other highlight of the occasion was a panel session on innovative thinking and access to market.