Geniuzz kickstarts 9-city tour

Effyzzie Music Group which houses Africa’s top diva Yemi Alade has added Nigerian rap- singer and songwriter Geniuzz to her roster.

Geniuzz was born Manji Zakka Deyin and raised in Jos, Plateau state of Nigeria, by parents Zakka and Rahila Deyin Deshi.

Manji started showing a genuine interest in music at a tender age by penning rhymes, songs, and poems not-forgetting joining his local church choir and performing within his neighborhood at locally organized shows.

After graduating from St. John’s College in Jos; Geniuzz started pursuing his music career even before college, recording and performing solo projects at several shows in and around Jos.

During those years Geniuzz got a chance to work with more prominent artistes in Jos and gained more experience. Geniuzz’s music displays a wide variety of styles and influences that range from hip-hop, reggae, R&B and Afro-Pop.

André 3000, will.I.am, Lauryn Jill, Wyclef jean and Buju Banton have greatly influenced his style of music. Manji’s unique sound, versatile and distinct rap-singing gave rise to the alias ‘The Geniuzz’ which he adopted as his stage name.

To announce him joining Effyzzie, the rising star’s team teased fans and music followers with hot new promo shots and a track titled ‘Blessed’; which is actually a cover of Big Sean’s hip-hop anthem ‘Blessings’.

To prove that he is not a flash in the pan, he followed up with other songs like ‘Kakaraka’ and recently also dropped two new releases, ‘Firewood’ and ‘Connect’. Geniuzz is currently on a media tour across nine cities namely Ibadan, Benin, Abuja, Kaduna, Benue, Enugu, Uyo, Port Harcourt and Lagos.