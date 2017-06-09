Gender-based violence contributes to economic losses –Gov Ambode

Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State says the horrific and unacceptable level of gender-based violence contributes greatly to economic losses in the country.

Ambode, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, made the observation in Lagos on Thursday, at a conference organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), in Lagos.

The theme of the conference was ‘Fostering Domestic Harmony and Entrepreneurship in the 21st Century’.

The governor said that when losses to gender-based violence increase, growth is afffected.

“When women are economically empowered, not only are they fulfilled, our economies grow.

“Increase in female labour force results in faster economic growth.

“This is why, in the last two years, this administration has remained steadfast in implementing policies aimed at addressing women issues such as domestic violence, sexual abuse and economic empowerment.

“’We owe it as a duty to continue to educate the public on the negative impacts of gender-based violence to the home, the community and the country at large,’’ Ambode said.

In her address, the wife of the governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, urged the public to break the culture of silence by speaking out toward eliminating domestic violence and gender-based discrimination in the society.

She also called for collaborative efforts to support vulnerable women and children to make them self-reliant.

Sen Oluremi Tinubu, wife of All Progressives Congress chieftain, Sen Bola Tinubu, decried the high rate of domestic violence against vulnerable women and children.

She said that enforcement of laws against the menace should be intensified to curb the scourge.

Tinubu urged parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children, especially the male, so they would not grow up to perpetrate violence and abuse.

Also speaking, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade, promised that the judiciary would continue to ensure prompt dispensation of justice in issues of violence against women and children.

In her remarks, Mrs Lola Akande, Commissioner, WAPA, said the ministry organised the programme because it recognised that knowledge was key to everyday human endeavours.

“This conference brought together experts and experienced women to share their experiences about issues of gender inequality in our society.

“They will provide strategies for protecting and safeguarding women who are victims of domestic violence and how best to help such women through economic empowerment,’’ she said.

Akande called for intensified public awareness toward eliminating all forms of violence and fostering domestic harmony in the society.