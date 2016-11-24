Gbadamosi, one of the founding fathers of modern Lagos â€” Ambode

Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday described the late literary icon and foremost industrialist, Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi, as one of the founding fathers of modern day Lagos who offered selfless service to the state and the nation.

The governor spoke at Lagos House in Ikeja during a reception organized by the state government in honour of the deceased, saying the late economist and industrialist was a true Lagosian who contributed immensely to the development of the state.

Speaking at the event which was well attended by captains of industry, politicians, and stakeholders in the arts industry, among others, Governor Ambode, while declaring that the government and good people of Lagos would forever cherish his contribution to the growth of the state, said Gbadamosi served the State at a young age as Commissioner for Economic Planning and ended his service to the state at his old age as Co-Chairman of the Lagos at 50 Celebration Committee.

“I stand here on behalf of all Lagosians to celebrate selflessness. Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi was an illustrious son of Ikorodu; a true son of Lagos; a patriotic Nigerian; an elder statesman; a thoroughbred economist; a lover of arts per excellence; a consummate businessman; and above all a selfless Nigerian.

“He was not just a father but one of the founding fathers of modern day Lagos. We, in Lagos State, will forever cherish his contribution to the growth and development of Lagos State. He was a fine gentle man; a father; an uncle; and a very lively person. We, in the state government, will miss him so much,” he said.

Besides, Governor Ambode described Gbadamosiâ€™s death as a personal loss to him, saying that the late industrialist was a brother, counselor and big uncle to him, and that he (Gbadamosi) had surely earned a place of exemplary leadership in the government of the state.

He recalled Gbadamosiâ€™s days as the Commissioner for Economic Planning in the state whereby he contributed to laying a solid foundation for the development of the state, saying that his appointment as Co-Chairman of Lagos at 50 Committee was reached after a careful study of those who had served the state selflessly.

The governor, while also recalling the backlash that trailed Gbadamosiâ€™s appointment into the Committee on health grounds, said he (Gbadamosi) stood his ground and never allowed it to deter him from selflessly serving the state, urging other members of the Committee to use the events to celebrate the state bigger and more successful in his memory.

Besides, Governor Ambode urged Gbadamosiâ€™s family to be strong and take solace in his dreams and vision of a modern Lagos as well as his legacies.

He, however, assured that because of Gbadamosiâ€™s love for arts, the state government would intensify initiatives to promote arts more than ever, starting with arts exhibition in January, 2017 to bring the old and the young together and create the framework for youth engagement.

In her tribute, President of Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Chief Mrs Nike Akande, said the late Gbadamosi personified the value of hard work, adding that he was an amiable and hardworking industrialist who was always bringing deep intellectual insight into national issues.

Akande also said Gbadamosi had an incredible passion for the progress of Lagos and was a leading industrialist, lover and supporter of the arts.

On his part, veteran actor, Olu Jacobs said Gbadamosi was passionately committed to standing with the people and was always particular about the welfare of the arts and artists.

Responding on behalf of the family, Gbadamosiâ€™s eldest child, Mrs. Morounkunbi Osinoiki, thanked the gtate government for organizing the tribute in honour of her late father, saying the gesture was well appreciated by the family.