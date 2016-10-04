GATHERING FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE Lauds Olusola Oke declaration for Alliance for Democracy

Gathering for Good Governance, a conglomeration of ngos and social political groups in Ondo State have described the decamp of Chief Olusola Oke from APC to AD as a welcome development and a right step at a right time.

Speaking at a press conference in Akure yesterday, the leadership of Gathering for Good Governance, said they are in total agreement with the decision of Chief Olusola Oke to contest the governorship of Ondo State in the coming election with a promise to mobilise and work for his victory at the polls.

Speaking further, they said Chief Olusola Oke stands shoulder higher than other candidates in political candour, welfarism and faithful delivery of dividends of Democracy to the doorsteps of the good people of Ondo State. As a result of this, they enjoined Ondo citizenry and residents to support Oke’s candidature with their prayers, for Ondo State restoration to the path of glory.

Speaking further, the director of operations of the group, Barrister Gabriel Oguntola, said the National leadership of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) has formally written a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) asking for the replacement of its candidate for the coming governorship election in Ondo State.

The AD asked that the name of the party’s candidate, Dr. Akin Olowookere, be substituted with that of Chief Olusola Oke for the governorship election. The party had already persuaded Dr. Olowookere to make way for Oke, following the intervention of some prominent founding fathers of the party. It was gathered, he has agreed to the arrangements and will become an integral part of the Oke team.

Oke is expected to be joined in the AD by some aggrieved governorship aspirants .

Reacting to insinuations by some of Olusola Oke former party members, APC, Hon Wale Olabode, Director of Organisation, GGG said it is very appropriate and acceptable for any serious minded politician to seek the right platform to exercise his political inalienable rights to contest elections. He stated that President Buhari has in the past contested on various parties before running on APC platform in the last general elections. Therefore, it is rather naive for anyone to call Oke names, for exercising his franchise.

In conclusion, the state coordinator of GGG, Hon Felix Femi Fagbemi enjoins the good people of Ondo State to support Chief Olusola Oke’s ambition with their prayers to help restore the Sunshine State to the path of glory.