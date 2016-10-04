_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/british-sterling-drops-31-year-low-us-dollar/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/british-sterling-drops-31-year-low-us-dollar/sample-polymer-five-and-ten-gb-pound-banknotes-are-displayed-at-the-bank-of-england-in-london/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

GATHERING FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE Lauds Olusola Oke declaration for Alliance for Democracy

October 04, 2016 / : GATHERING FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE

Gathering for Good Governance, a conglomeration of ngos and social political groups in Ondo State have described the decamp of Chief Olusola Oke from APC to AD as a welcome development and a right step at a right time.

Speaking at a press conference in Akure yesterday, the leadership of Gathering for Good Governance, said they are in total agreement with the decision of Chief Olusola Oke to contest the governorship of Ondo State in the coming election with a promise to mobilise and work for his victory at the polls.

Speaking further, they said Chief Olusola Oke stands shoulder higher than other candidates in political candour, welfarism and faithful delivery of dividends of Democracy to the doorsteps of the good people of Ondo State. As a result of this, they enjoined Ondo citizenry and residents to support Oke’s candidature with their prayers, for Ondo State restoration to the path of glory.

Speaking further, the director of operations of the group, Barrister Gabriel Oguntola, said the National leadership of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) has formally written a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) asking for the replacement of its candidate for the coming governorship election in Ondo State.

The AD asked that the name of the party’s candidate, Dr. Akin Olowookere, be substituted with that of Chief Olusola Oke for the governorship election. The party had already persuaded Dr. Olowookere to make way for Oke, following the intervention of some prominent founding fathers of the party. It was gathered, he has agreed to the arrangements and will become an integral part of the Oke team.

Oke is expected to be joined in the AD by some aggrieved governorship aspirants .

Reacting to insinuations by some of Olusola Oke former party members, APC, Hon Wale Olabode, Director of Organisation, GGG said it is very appropriate and acceptable for any serious minded politician to seek the right platform to exercise his political inalienable rights to contest elections. He stated that President Buhari has in the past contested on various parties before running on APC platform in the last general elections. Therefore, it is rather naive for anyone to call Oke names, for exercising his franchise.

In conclusion, the state coordinator of GGG, Hon Felix Femi Fagbemi enjoins the good people of Ondo State to support Chief Olusola Oke’s ambition with their prayers to help restore the Sunshine State to the path of glory.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News