Garu Islamic College of Health matriculates 501, warns against cultism

Garu Islamic College of Health Technology Bauchi has matriculated 501 newly admitted students to various programmes of the college with the assurance to produce skilled graduates that would uplift health sector in the state.

In his address at the occasion, the Provost of the College, Mallam Shu’aibu Umar Saleh urged the new students to obey the rules and regulations of the college and comply with them accordingly.

Mallam Saleh said the oath they took was an assurance that they have come to the College to pursue learning and be of good behavior and warned them not to get involved in cultism, drug abuse, violent demonstration and other anti-social behaviour.

He further warned that no misconduct would be tolerated by the school adding that the school was only interested in turning them into useful citizens and worthy ambassador, of the institution.

Umar who lamented that inadequate skills among health workers was hampering the health sectors and the economic growth in the country said that the College would continue to train skilled health workers who will cater for the health needs of the society.

In his remarks the guest speaker, who is the Provost College of Agriculture Bauchi, Professor Mohammed Ladan Sharewa charged private institutions to give good and sound education to the students to enable them compete with any other institutions.

He applauded the college management for putting structures and creating enabling environment to learn.

Out of the 501 new students, Department of Community Health had 110 matriculating students; Junior Community had 60 students; Department of Health Education had 65 students; Department of Environmental Health Technology had 30 while Environmental Health Technician had 73.

Others include Environmental Health Assistant with 19 students;Department of Health Information Management has 80; and Department of Dental Health Science with 64 students.