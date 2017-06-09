Ganduje tasks wealthy Muslims on prompt payment of Zakkat

Gov Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has directed Radio Kano and Abubakar Rimi television station to commence massive public enlightenment campaign on the need for wealthy Muslims to ensure prompt payment of Zakkat (Alms).

Ganduje gave the directive while flagging off the 2017 Zakkat (alms) disbursement to the needy in Kano on Thursday.

The governor, who, was represented by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba, said the directive became necessary in order to sensitive well-to-do Muslims on the importance of paying Zakkat as at when due to enable the commission disburse same to the needy.

He said prompt payment of Zakkat which is enshrined in the Holy Qur’an, would check street begging and reduce the sufferings of the poor in the society.

He said the state government was committed to addressing the numerous challenges bedevilling the commission so as to make it more effective and result-oriented.

“The state government is committed to supporting the commission to enable it discharge its responsibilities as expected and very soon government will look into the problems with a view to addressing them, “he said.

The Director General of the commission, Alhaji Safiyanu Gwagwarwa said the commission had distributed N5 million to 500 persons in addition to 200 bags of rice and 50 cartons of macaroni to others.

He said each of the 500 selected beneficiaries collected N10, 000,while 200 others received a bag of rice each.

He added that 50 other beneficiaries also got a carton of macaroni each.

According to him, the money and the food items were collected from wealthy Muslims across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state

He expressed the hope that the gesture would alleviate the sufferings of the beneficiaries during the Ramadan fast and advised them to make the best use of the items.