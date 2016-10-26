We’re fully prepared for Lagos LG poll, but… —APGA chair

LAGOS State chapter of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said on Tuesday that it was fully prepared for the local government poll whose date the State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) was yet to fix.

It however expressed great disappointment at past exercises which it said had always been “winner takes all.”

National vice chairman (South-West) of the party, Alhaji Tayo Sowunmi, said this while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on phone, maintaining that APGA was fully prepared for the poll whenever the state government gives a go- ahead.

“When government is ready to conduct the election, we are equally ready, but our past experiences do not encourage us at all, a situation where the winner takes all. Whoever is in control takes everything.

“We are trying to prevent that, but it is not working. Everywhere you go it is the government in power that dictates whoever wins, and even if you win, they would snatch victory away from you.

“Here in Lagos, we have won one or two House of assembly seats in the past, yet they took them from us, but let’s see how it goes,” the politician said.

Sowunmi, however, expressed the belief that the Federal Government would, through the Committee on Electoral Reform headed by Senator Ken Nnamani, address the impunity and restore people’s confidence generally in voting at elections, including local government poll.

He added: “As usual, we will take part in coming local government election, we have always been doing our best and we have won in some cases, but the victory has always been snatched from us because of the impunity, indulgence everywhere you go.

“We shall not because of that fold our arms, we would be part of it, we would do our best to win again and see whether there would be better approach to doing local government election in the country,” Sowunmi added.