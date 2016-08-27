Fulani herdsmen attack on Enugu community: Death toll rises to 2

THE death toll in the last Wednesday Fulani herdsmen attack on Attakwu community in Nkanu-West Local Government Area of Enugu State has now risen to two.

One of the victims, Mrs Ifeoma Agbo, died on Saturday at Mother of Christ Hospital, Enugu.

Incidentally, Mrs Agbo died at her hospital bed while the state was celebrating its 25th day of creation at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu amidst pomp and pageantries.

The late Mrs Agbo was said to be the woman who used musical instrument called “Ogene” to chase the herdsmen cattle away from her compound that infuriated the cattle rearers to launch an attack on the people of the community last Wednesday night.

While confirming the death of Mrs Agbo, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amarizu, said that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary, reiterating that the police would do everything legally possible to track down the culprits and bring them to book.

He said that one person had since been arrested in connection with the bloody attack on the Attakwu community.