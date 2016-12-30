Fresh crisis looms in Enugu over loss of 10 cattle in Aku community

Fresh crisis is looming in Enugu following the non-compensation to Fulani herdsmen who lost 10 cattle to alleged invaders at Aku community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Speaking to Nigerian Tribune in Enugu, the chairman of the Fulani Southeast Cattle Owners Association, Ardo Saed Baso, said that the delay in compensating the cattle owners in Aku community was an injustice meted to them, stressing that it was high time the authorities looked into the matter.

“People talk about how cattle are destroying farmland and crops, but nobody now talks about where 10 cattle were recently killed by unknown persons at Aku community in Igbo-Etiti.

“Nobody wants to investigate the killing our cattle at Aku. We want them to compensate the owners of the cattle. We are not happy. Tell the government we are not happy because of what happened to our people at Aku community,” he added.

The outburst of the Fulani leader came just as tension was rising following the death of two persons in a bloody clash between Igbo and the Northerners at Gariki Market in Enugu last Wednesday.

Barso said the owners of the killed cattle were going through untold hardship because of the loss they incurred, urging the state government to wade into the matter before it escalates.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the Gariki Market as anti-riot policemen armed to the teeth were seen guarding the area on Friday.

The State Police Commander, Ebere Amaraizu, said the command deployed anti-riot policemen to Gariki market immediately to stop the situation from escalating.

“Two persons were confirmed dead during a clash between an Easterner and a Northerner over an alleged misunderstanding that arose between them in the evening at Gariki Awkunanaw Market.

“Security has been beefed up in the area by Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Douglas Agbonleni, to avoid escalation and breakdown of law and order, just as a full scale investigation has commenced into the incident,” the police spokesman said.