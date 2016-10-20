French forces to assist Nigeria’s military

The General Commanding French Forces in Senegal, Brigadier General Pascal Facon, has expressed the determination of French Forces to train Nigerian Armed Forces in certain areas that would make Nigeria military more responsive to its statutory responsibility.

The French General made this known, according to PRNigeria, when he visited the Defence Headquarters to discuss modalities for the training and other support of the Nigerian military personnel which he assured could commence as soon as possible.

Brigadier General Facon specifically mentioned training on force protection, maritime security, counter improvised explosive device and other relevant areas that would be of immense benefit to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

In his response, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, represented by the Chief of Policy & Plans, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Bashir Saidu, thanked the French forces commander for all the assistance the Nigerian military had enjoyed in the past.

He assured his French counterpart of Nigerian military’s readiness to embrace the opportunity “which will go a long way in aiding our operation in the North-East against the terrorists.”