Free medical: Army brings smile to Enugu community

OVER 5,000 residents of Ogbaku Community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State have benefited from a Free Medical Outreach provided by 82 Division Nigerian Army.

The outreach was aimed at enhancing Civil Military Relations. It was a suitable platform to check and regulate persons affected with lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, eye defect and several others.

Speaking to newsmen, the Vice Chairman of the Awgu Local Government Area, John Ikemefuna, while commending the GOC 82 Division for the Free Medical Outreach, noted that the event would go a long way in cementing the cordial relationship between the good people of Awgu LGA and the Nigerian Army.

He further called on the people of Awgu to come out en-mass to take advantage of the good gesture from the Nigerian Army.

Similarly, the traditional ruler of Mmaku Community, Igwe Rotarian Okongwu, Nkpuma-Ike 1 of Mmaku, expressed his deep gratitude to the GOC for remembering his community and the lovely indigenes of Awgu with this all important free medical service.

The high point of the exercise was the arrival of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru at the venue of the free medical outreach in Awgu.

He inspected various units of the exercise and made a symbolic presentation of a free medicated eye glass to Mrs Udenta Roseline, one of the numerous beneficiaries.