Fraud: EFCC quizzes FUTA VC, Bursar

October 5, 2016 Lanre Adewole -Lagos Latest News 0

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently having two senior management staff of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State (FUTA) under interrogation.

They are the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebiyi Daramola and the Bursar, Emmanuel Ademola Oresegun.

As of press time, they were being quizzed at the Iyaganku, Ibadan office of the commission.

The probe and interrogation, is in relation to an alleged case of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the Vice Chancellor was accused of drawing furniture allowance annually instead of once in four years as approved.

He was also allegedly paying himself housing allowance while residing in the university’s vice chancellor’s quarters.

It was further alleged that he diverted funds from various unrelated subheads to finance other projects without the appropriate approvals for such virement.

It is uncertain if he would stay the night at interrogation room.

