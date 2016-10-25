France to raze encampments as migrants leaves Calais

FRENCH authorities continued registering migrants from a camp near Calais on Tuesday, planning to clear the makeshift structures as an evacuation operation there proceeded, the report said.

Migrants lined up on Tuesday morning jostled with the police but a prefecture spokesman said that there were no injuries.

There were also no violent confrontations with police overnight, ahead of the second day of a week-long operation to dismantle the migrant camp.

The Interior Minister, Bernard Cazenueve said that controls would be increased in the area to prevent new illegal camps being built on the French coastline.

“Some 1,918 adults and 400 unaccompanied minors were taken from the makeshift camp on the first day of the government operation.

“They were transported to accommodation centres throughout France where they can apply for asylum.

“More than 100 unaccompanied minors with family in Britain have crossed the English Channel since Oct. 17, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said.

Government and non-profit estimates put the number of people living in the migrant camp near Calais between 6,500 and 8,000.

Many of the migrants, from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, Afghanistan and other countries, hoped to cross the Channel and reach Britain.