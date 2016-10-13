Foundation criticises FG’s inconsistent education policy

FOUNDER, Sunday Babalola Education Foundation, Kwara state, Engineer Adebayo Babalola, has argued that inconsistencies and frequent policy summersaults of the Federal Government are injurious to the nation’s educational growth.

Speaking at presentation ceremony of scholarships to 250 pupils and students of primary and post-primary institutions in the Irepodun local government area of the state at the weekend, Engineer Sunday Babalola said that frequent changes in government policies was not the best for the country.

“While it is necessary to fine-tune policies, given contemporary developments and demands; frequent changes in government policies, merely because a new administration is onboard and may want to seek public recognition, cannot be said to be the best for our country.

The current confusion about admission of candidates to tertiary institutions as a result of the abrogation of admission policies of the last administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in my view, would have been avoided.

“In my opinion, an order had been existing in the admission process of our tertiary institutions while some checks had been made to some observed lapses in the conduct of examination by the Joint and Matriculation Board, through Post JAMB examination by individual tertiary institutions.

“So, disrupting that order and process by the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as announced by the Honourable Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu may not be viewed as the best option”, he said.