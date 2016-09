Former President Jonathan visits IBB, Abubakar

FORMER president, Goodluck Jonathan, today (Tuesday), visited former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of Service, Abdusalam Abubakar in Minna, Niger State.

Aide to President Jonathan, Reno Omokri, posted pictures of the visit on Twitter with the caption “Face of Democracy in Africa, @GEJonathan visits ex President IBB and former HOS, Abubakar in Minna.”