Former IGP Inyang dies at 85

September 28, 2016 / : Chris Agbambu – Abuja

Former Inspector General of Police, Etim Inyang, is dead.

He died at the age of 85 years.

In a statement issued by family of the deceased on Wednesday in Abuja, Inyang was said to have died at the Redington hospital, Lagos on Monday night.

The statement reads in part:”we write to formally announce the call to glory of our father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend, Ovong (sir) Etim Okon Inyang, Inspector General of Police (rtd), which event occurred at the Reddington Hospital, Lagos on September 26, 2016. He was 85.

“Sir Okon Inyang joined the Nigerian Police Force on October 1st, 1946 and rose through the ranks, becoming Commissioner of Police in Kano and Old Bendel states.

“In 1984, he was appointed Inspector General of Police and served meritoriously until his voluntary retirement in October 1986.

“He was also Vice Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee in1987. He was conferred with the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger. He is survived by his wife, five children and grandchildren”

 

 

 

