Former council chairman in Ondo assassinated

A former caretaker chairman of Okitipupa Local Government area of Ondo State and the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area, Niyi Pirisola, was assassinated in the early hours of Friday by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the Ilu tuntun residence of the former chairman and shot him dead before leaving the house.

One of the residents explained that the suspected killers left the house immediately after Pirisola was killed, saying that it was a clear case of assassination.

He said the late former council boss was trailed on his way from church by the killers and was shot but was said to have given up the ghost on the way to the hospital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and described it as an ugly development in the state.

Joseph said the state police command had commenced investigation into the killing of the former council chairman.

Joseph said: “The deceased was coming from the church and the assailants attacked him and killed him. We have commenced investigation on it and I am sure the killers will be brought to book.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has expressed shock at the killing of the former council boss, describing the death as debasing.

In a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Banji Okunomo, the party called for investigation into the killing, saying the perpetrators should be brought to book.

Okunomo said in the statement: “While the PDP expresses shock at this inhuman act, we hereby call on all security agencies to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book.

“This is necessary because of the sensitivity of the times that we are in, in Ondo State, considering that the state is preparing for its governorship election come November 26, 2016.”