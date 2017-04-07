Trending Now

FOREX: CBN offers $100m for wholesale

April 7, 2017 Sanya Adejokun – Abuja Business News

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday, April 6, 2017, offered the sum of $100 million to authorised dealers at the forex auction in the interbank wholesale window.

The Bank’s spokesman, Isaac Okorafor, confirmed the offer in Abuja on Thursday, disclosing that no interventions were made in the retail auction window for forex. He, however, added that the CBN made special intervention of $10,000 to dealers in the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment on Thursday.

According to him, the Bank’s interventions in the different segments has ensured stability in the market and guaranteed availability to individuals and business concerns.

 

