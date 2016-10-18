_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/four-killed-truck-crushes-mother-children-ibadan/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/four-killed-truck-crushes-mother-children-ibadan/ibadan-accident/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Forced marriage: House to investigate 14-yr-old girl’s abduction

October 18, 2016 Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja Latest News

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, mandated its committee on Women Affairs and Human Rights to investigate the alleged abduction and forceful marriage of 14-year-old Miss Habiba Isa in Kastina State.

This followed the adoption of a motion under matter of urgent public importance, moved by Honourable Raphael Igbokwe.

While moving the motion, the lawmaker said the alleged marriage was without the consent of Habiba’s parents.

According to Igbokwe, Habiba’s parents had been reported to be under threat and harassment over their request for the release of their daughter.

“Note that Nigeria is a secular state and signatory to both the UN and African Charter on Rights and Welfare of child.

“Section 27 of the Child Right Act stipulates that no person shall remove or take a child out of the custody or protection of his father or mother or guardian against the will of the father, mother or guardian.”

Igbokwe expressed worry that the situation had caused untold psychological trauma to members of her family, who, he said, were hopeless and crying for help.

According to him,”If nothing is done, this trend may continue which possess potential threat to peace and unity of our dear country,” he said.

The motion  was unanimously adopted by members through a voice vote.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online