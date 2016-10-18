Forced marriage: House to investigate 14-yr-old girl’s abduction

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, mandated its committee on Women Affairs and Human Rights to investigate the alleged abduction and forceful marriage of 14-year-old Miss Habiba Isa in Kastina State.

This followed the adoption of a motion under matter of urgent public importance, moved by Honourable Raphael Igbokwe.

While moving the motion, the lawmaker said the alleged marriage was without the consent of Habiba’s parents.

According to Igbokwe, Habiba’s parents had been reported to be under threat and harassment over their request for the release of their daughter.

“Note that Nigeria is a secular state and signatory to both the UN and African Charter on Rights and Welfare of child.

“Section 27 of the Child Right Act stipulates that no person shall remove or take a child out of the custody or protection of his father or mother or guardian against the will of the father, mother or guardian.”

Igbokwe expressed worry that the situation had caused untold psychological trauma to members of her family, who, he said, were hopeless and crying for help.

According to him,”If nothing is done, this trend may continue which possess potential threat to peace and unity of our dear country,” he said.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members through a voice vote.