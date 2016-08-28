Flamingoes brace up for Jordan 2016

The U-17 women national team, Flamingoes have shown a rich vein of form as preparations hit new gear for the 5th FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup starting in Jordan on 30th September.

Coach Bala Nikyu’s girls displayed ferocious form with three wins in three successive friendly matches in Abuja between Tuesday and Saturday.

On Tuesday, Sure Babes FC of Ilorin were the victims as Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, the team’s top scorer, hit two goals in a 4-0 win at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project pitch, in a match watched by NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, NFF Technical Director, Mr. Bitrus Bewarang and Assistant Director (Technical), Siji Lagunju. Cynthia Aku and Patricia Innocent got the other goals.

On Thursday, the Flamingoes pipped Confluence Queens of Kogi 1-0 at the same venue, thanks to Cynthia Aku who slotted in after the Queens’ goaltender failed to deal appropriately with a fierce shot by Captain Ajibade.

Against QFL (Queens Football League) All-Stars on Saturday, the Flamingoes went goal-wire, hitting the opposition 8-1. Ajibade was on song with a hat –trick, while Folashade Ijamilusi and Chidinma Okeke hit a brace each, and Cynthia Aku scored once.

Coach Nikyu said: “These matches have shown us exactly where we are, and we will continue to work on our weak areas. Our target is to ensure that the girls play as a team, have good control of the ball and achieve better coordination on the field.

“We are also working on their confidence level. They need to approach each game with a level of confidence, without under –rating any team. Certainly, we are going to play more friendly matches before the World Cup.”

Nigeria will tackle Brazil, England and 2008 champions Korea DPR in the group stage at the 5th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, taking place in Jordan 30th September – 21st October 2016. The Flamingoes’ first match is against Brazil on 1st October – Nigeria’s Independence Day.