FirstBank launches FirstGem, introduces new lifestyle offering for women

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, in recognition of the role of women in driving the nation’s gross national income, is launching a dedicated bespoke solution for women-led undertakings and initiatives, FirstGem for Women,which will provide enabling opportunities for women to achieve their financial goals and aspirations.

The formal launch of the FirstGem Solution holds 11:00am on Friday, October 28, 2016 at the Harbor Point, Wilmot Point Close, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event which will be hosted by Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, the Chairman, Board of Directors, First Bank of Nigeria Limited will have in attendance Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo as Special Guest of Honour and Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, the Minister of Finance as the keynote speaker.

The bank said with FirstGem, female customers can access support funds for their total financial wellbeing, free business advisory to meet their economic needs and aspirations, specialised trainings on business development initiatives, regular information and insight on business opportunities in various sectors and industries as well as tremendous discounts at merchant outlets that offer lifestyle products and services amongst other benefits.

FirstGem comes in variants of Savings and Current accounts and it is designed to benefit women professionals, entrepreneurs, SMEs, women in paid employment as well as low income earners, traders and artisans. With FirstGem, there is something for every woman.

According to the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, women in diverse careers and businesses contribute a great deal to the Bank’s bottom line and the nation’s GDP on the long run.

Therefore, the Bank is committed to supporting women-led businesses to stimulate sustainable growth and national development. “FirstBank has hosted several workshops to support women-led businesses, especially SMES. The launch of FirstGem takes this support a notch higher to provide access to the required funds at a minimal interest rate,” she stated.

“There has been an increase in the number of women involved in driving socio-economic change through diverse areas of human endeavours in the 21st century. Many more women have ascended in leadership in business and several professional fields, driving economic activities, transformation and development in the social environment. The glass ceiling is being broken across all facets, but a major challenge that has remained daunting is the task of access to capital to support their businesses,” the bank said.