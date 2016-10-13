_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/epetimehin-deliver-inaugural-lecture-micro-insurance/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/epetimehin-deliver-inaugural-lecture-micro-insurance/festus-epetimehin/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Fire ravages stores at Dangote Flour Mills in Lagos

October 13, 2016 Gbemi Solaja - Lagos Metro

Stores and goods at Dangote Flour Mills Ogolonto Ipakodo, Ikorodu, were lost to fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire which raged for hours affected the company’s store house, destroying cartons of goods, as well  asbrand wrappers.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) disclosed that the agency received a distress call on Thursday at about 2.10 p.m. concerning a fire outbreak at the Dangote Flour Mills.

It was gathered that upon receipt of the distress call, the agency activated its emergency response plan and mobilised its team to the scene.

The agency, Metro learnt coordinated rescue and recovery operations in collaboration with Lagos State Fire Services, NPA fire services, dangote fire service department, NSCDC, NEMA, as well as the Nigeria Police.

Metro also gathered that no casualty was recorded and that the swift response of the emergency responders  culminated in the salvaging of other buildings and the factory.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online