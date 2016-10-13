Fire ravages stores at Dangote Flour Mills in Lagos

Stores and goods at Dangote Flour Mills Ogolonto Ipakodo, Ikorodu, were lost to fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire which raged for hours affected the company’s store house, destroying cartons of goods, as well asbrand wrappers.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) disclosed that the agency received a distress call on Thursday at about 2.10 p.m. concerning a fire outbreak at the Dangote Flour Mills.

It was gathered that upon receipt of the distress call, the agency activated its emergency response plan and mobilised its team to the scene.

The agency, Metro learnt coordinated rescue and recovery operations in collaboration with Lagos State Fire Services, NPA fire services, dangote fire service department, NSCDC, NEMA, as well as the Nigeria Police.

Metro also gathered that no casualty was recorded and that the swift response of the emergency responders culminated in the salvaging of other buildings and the factory.