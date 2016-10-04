_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/afe-babalola-writes-buhari-change-begins-copyright-infringement-allegation/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28989","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Fire ravages Lagos complex, razes 11 shops

October 04, 2016 / : Akin Adewakun -Lagos

MORE than 11 shops were, on Monday, razed by fire outbreak in Odo Eran Shopping Complex in Agege area of Lagos.

The inferno, which, according to reports, started from one of the shops on the premises, was said to have spread to othes.

Investigations by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that chemical items used for manufacturing paint were inappropriately stored, as this came in contact with other inflammable items leading to the fire outbreak.

“A total number of 11 shops were razed, while 10 shops were salvaged due to prompt response of men of the Lagos Fire Service and  officials from Wahum Industries Limited,” General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA),  Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, said.

According to the LASEMA boss, two men that sustained injuries were treated by officers of Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and promptly discharged.

