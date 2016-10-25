Fire destroys N5m worth of goods at Sabongari Market

The chairman of the Sabongari Market Association in Kaduna State, Alhaji Ibrahim Mai-Gold, said on Tuesday, that a fire outbreak had destroyed goods estimated at about N5 million at the market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He made the disclosure when the Interim Management Committee Chairman of the Sabongari Local Government Council, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, visited the market.

Mai-Gold disclosed that the fire, which started at about 11.00 p. m. lasted more than two hours, destroying 10 shops.

He, however, lauded some good Samaritans and men of the state’s fire service for their intervention.

Mai-Gold identified electrical fault as the cause of the fire, appealing to traders to always switch off electrical appliances before closing business.

Usman sympathised with the affected traders, urging them to accept the incident as the will of God.

He promised to make a report to the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency for necessary assistance.

The chairman prayed to God not to allow a repeat of such incident, pleading with the traders to devise means of safeguarding their businesses from such occurrences.

NAN reported that the fire outbreak was not the first such incidents at the market.

It will be recalled that on January 3, 2015, an inferno gutted about 300 shops at the wood section of the market.