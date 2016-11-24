â€˜Fire destroyed N450m goods at Erisco Foods Warehouseâ€™

Goods worth about N450 million were destroyed in a fire that gutted Erisco Foods Limited warehouse in Lagos, Mr Tokunbo Agbede, the companyâ€™s General Manager said on Tuesday.

Agbede made the disclosure at a news conference in Lagos.

He disclosed that the cause of the fire which happened around 6.00 a.m. on Monday at the Eleganza warehouse of the company was yet to be ascertained.

He said that investigation into the incident was ongoing by the Nigeria Police and the Lagos State Fire Service.

â€œThe fire is a colossal loss to the company at a time when we are trying to wind down production in Nigeria.

â€œThe destruction of our raw materials will not have been much if government agencies had supported us with foreign exchange and favourable business environment.

â€œAs it is, most of the raw materials were destroyed because they were lying in the warehouse unused with other tomato pastes that were yet to be sold,â€™â€™ Agbede said.

He urged regulatory agencies to support local manufacturers in a bid to stimulate the economic growth desired by government.