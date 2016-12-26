Fidelity Bank doles out millions to loyal customers

DIRECTOR General of National Lottery Commission, Alphonsos Ekpe, has warned members of the public against participating in illegal and unapproved promos.

This he said would save them the agony of either being defrauded or even fleeced of their hard earned cash.

Ekpe spoke in Abuja last week during the presentation of N1 million, N2 million and N5 million to three winners of the Fidelity Bank Get Alert in Millions promo.

According to him, records show that some banks had conducted promos in the past where certain banks had organised promos without redeeming pledged prizes until the commission intervened.

He commended Fidelity Bank for keeping to its words and giving laughter to its customers at a period of gloom when people are hungry and angry.

While handing the cheques to Salman Umar Musa- N5 million; Ise Iboro Peter- N2 million and Rahama Yunusa Tahir- N1 million, Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Muhammed Balarabe, explained that there would be 300 winners in the promo, which commenced in October and will run until May 2017.

According to him, while other banks are laying off staff in the face of economic challenges, Fidelity Bank will not sack any of its workers, but would make internal rearrangements to stave off retrenchments.

Responding the three winners told the audience gathered inside the regional headquarters of the bank in Abuja said they were all surprised and even initially disbelieved the Head of Savings of the bank who called them at their different locations in Abuja and Kano to deliver the news.

