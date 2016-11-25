FG warns MDAs against rejecting corps members

The Federal Government has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) not to reject corps members posted to them by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

A statement signed by Mrs Bose Aderibigbe, the NYSC Director of Press, said Mr Babachir Lawal, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), gave the directive in a circular sent to MDAs.

Aderibigbe said the circular, with reference number SGF.15/T/745, criticised the growing incidence of rejection of corps members posted to government establishments.

The circular reads in part: “To put an end to this undesirable development, it has become necessary to reiterate that the directive that MDAs should not reject youth corps members posted to them for their primary assignment is still in force.

“Engr. Lawal said government’s directive was imperative in order to maintain the objective of the NYSC scheme which includes involvement of Nigerian graduates of specific age category in national development and integration,’’ Aderibigbe said.

She said that government establishments were also directed to ensure that corps members were actively engaged during their primary assignment.

Aderibigbe said that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, through the NYSC, was expected to monitor the level of compliance of MDAs and give periodic reports to the government.