The Federal Government is set to establish the first ICT University in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Communication, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, while featuring on a quarterly Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) programme, guest of the month at its Ibadan zonal office, on Tuesday afternoon.

The minister said that government will make use of six digital bridge institutes across the country for the university.

Details later. . .