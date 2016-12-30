FG, remember these promises

I want to use this medium to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet for what they have been doing so far to enhance the future of Nigeria and Nigerians. But recently, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, said the new minimum wage under the Buhari administration would not be like any previous pay rise in the country.

The minister said the minimum wage is a constitutional issue and on the exclusive list.

He also said the kind of minimum wage being fashioned by Buhari would be enforceable by workers in both private and public sectors, adding that work on the second Niger Bridge would take off in earnest in 2017.

I want to use this medium to urge the government not to make empty promises because the economy is turning into something else. It must keep its word.

The Federal Government should please help Nigerians, and I pray to God to give them the strength to fulfill all these promises.

Onabanjo Kosiedatomola

Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State