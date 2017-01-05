FG redeploys 3 perm secretaries

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2017/01/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/behind-buhari-tinubu-kogi-apc/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/electoral-violence-inec-receives-120-case-files-police/inec2/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
January 5, 2017 Latest News

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, approved the  redeployment of three  federal permanent secretaries.

A statement by Haruna  Imrana, Director of  Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), said the circular conveying the deployment was signed by the HCSF, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Imrana said the affected permanent secretaries, included  Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Federal Ministry of Education  to the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Dr Jamila Shu’ara, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, was moved to Federal Ministry of Education.

Mr Christian Chineyekka Ohaa of  the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports was deployed to the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

According to the statement, the handing over of the affected permanent secretaries  should be completed on or before Tuesday January 10.

