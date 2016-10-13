FG lines up more witnesses against Badeh

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, told Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court in Abuja, that it had four additional witnesses to prove the allegation of money laundering slammed against the former Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh and Iyalikam Nigeria Limited.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), prosecuting Badeh and the firm, on behalf of the Federal Government, finished leading the sixth prosecution witness, Air Commodore Mohammed Lawal Sini, in evidence on Wednesday, after which the witness was cross-examined by counsel for the first and second defendants, Chief Akin Olujimi and Sam Ologorisa respectively.

Already, the prosecution had called six witnesses, who had given evidence in the 10-count charge preferred against Badeh and Iyalikam Nigeria Limited.

Specifically, Badeh is standing trial for allegedly abusing his office, by using the dollar equivalent of N1.4 billion removed from the accounts of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to purchase properties in choice areas of Abuja between January and December, 2013.