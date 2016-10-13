FG  hands over corrupt civil servants to EFCC for investigations

THE Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, on Thursday, said it has handed over some staffers of the ministry to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after uncovering criminal activities by underground task force team set up by the ministry for the purpose.

It, therefore, issued a stern warning to all concerned, especially perpetrators of illegal mining activities and their collaborators, within the industry and outside, that acts capable of jeopardizing the economic diversification efforts of the Federal Government would be met with stiff penalties.

In a press statement by its Permanent Secretary, Mohammed Abass, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja, also announced that the ministry was working closely with the relevant security agencies to fish out fraudulent elements within its workforce.

The statement also reiterated its commitment and determination to plug all revenue leakages and improve revenue generation from the mining sector.

According to the statement, “the suspects have now been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigations”.

It further warned that criminal activities bordering on revenue diversion, under-payment, under-assessment and under- reporting would be treated as economic sabotage and perpetrators would be visited with the full weight of the law.