FG to establish 2 military formations in Southern Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has disclosed that plans are underway to establish two military formations in Southern part of Kaduna State.

Speaking during a media chat on Wednesday night, in Kaduna, the governor said the state government got assurances of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry of Defence and Chief of Army Staff (CAS), on the request to locate the military formations in the area.

The proposed military formations will be located in Fadan Karshi, in Sanga Local Government Area and Kauru Local Government Area.

“We are talking with the president, the Minister of Defence and the CAS to locate two military formations in Southern Kaduna; one in Fadan Karshi in Sanga and the second one in Kauru Local Government Area. And I will meet the president in continuation of the project soon

“The presence of these two military formations will help in securing lives and property as well as provide rapid response to any act of criminality and the maintenance of law and order. Two other military formations will be established in Birnin Gwari and Kubau Local Government areas.”

On the current security situation in Southern Kaduna, the governor said: “Security has been beefed up in the area as part of measures to stem the tide of violence in the area. Two squadrons of mobile police have been drafted to the area.”

“This is part of the state government’s effort to provide adequate security for the people during this Christmas and new year celebrations.”

The governor said that the rising insecurity in the area is also having adverse economic effect as investors who expressed readiness to invest in the area had already left.

The governor, however, said the foreign investors that will revive the ginger processing plant in Kachia Local Government Area and the Australian investor that will invest in mining nickel in Jema’a Local Government Area, have pulled out of their initial commitment to invest because of the violence.