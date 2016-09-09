FG commissions N5.8bn water project in Otuoke

•Says all viable inherited projects will be completed

THE Federal Government (FG) on Thursday, commissioned a N5.8billion central Ogbia regional water supply project in Otuoke.

The project was initiated by the immediate past administration led by President Goodluck Jonathan but completed by the current administration.

Speaking at the commissioning in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, the Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, an engineer, reaffirmed commitment of the present administration to completing all viable projects that will improve the lives of Nigerians.

He quickly added that the Federal Government will also not hesitate to jettison policies and programmes which do not resonate with current realities and those that are of no significant benefit to, or are against the overall interest of the country.

“The project that we are commissioning today is among the high priority projects for water supply. This project commissioning, therefore, further demonstrates that the Buhari administration is committed to completing all viable projects that have positive impact on the lives of our people without any political sentiments.

“Indeed, ours is a responsible and responsive government which recognises the imperative to continue with policies and programmes that are beneficial to the country,

“My ministry is therefore poised to commission as many inherited projects as would be possible, during the life of this administration,” he said.

He further expressed hope that with the commissioning, the incidence of water borne diseases will reduce while sanitation and personal hygiene is improved.

However, he said the project will be handed over to the Bayelsa State government.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs Rabi Jimeta, explained that contract for the execution of the project was signed with Messrs NAIRDA Company Ltd in August 2011.